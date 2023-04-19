Where can you learn about gardening, parenting, nutrition, finance and much more, all for free?

At your nearest Cooperative Extension office!

Farmers and 4-H members are familiar with the programs at the Extension Office, but you don’t need to be either to enjoy the wide variety of resources available. Whether you’re not sure what to do with your teenager or that package of chicken in the fridge, you can get answers from one of the Extension experts.

The Cooperative Extension Service is an outreach program of the colleges of agriculture at land grant universities like the University of Illinois and Iowa State University. President Abraham Lincoln signed the Morrill Act into law in 1862, creating land grant universities and the Smith-Lever Act of 1914 created Extension Offices at these universities. Today there’s an Extension Office in or near most of the nearly 3,000 counties in the U.S.

What can you learn about at an Extension Office?

Ask Master Gardeners your pressing plant questions. Why is my hosta droopy? When should I plant tomatoes outside?

Find out how to preserve the excess from your garden or that really good deal at the farmer’s market. Learn how to can, freeze and even ferment food!

Get guidance on raising children. No matter what stage of childhood your kids are in, there are resources to help. Whether you need advice on tantrums and teething or early dating and teaching responsibility, there’s plenty of good advice to be found.

Learn the best ways to prepare pantry staples and other food in healthy ways that preserve most of their nutritious value.

Don’t limit yourself to the offerings from the local Extension Offices. There’s good advice on all kinds of life situations that can be found at Extension sites across the country. It’s fun to daydream about the gorgeous plants on the University of Hawaii’s Extension site – just keep in mind that the advice given on a site is specific to that region of the country. It might not matter that a recipe came from another part of the country, but you want to make sure your gardening advice is specific to our region.

For the University of Illinois Extension Office’s website serving Henry, Mercer, Rock Island and Stark Counties, click here. For the Iowa State Extension Office’s website serving Scott County, click here. To find other Extension Offices across the country, click here.