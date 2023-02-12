It’s Super Bowl Sunday and the grocery stores are packed with people grabbing last minute supplies for parties. If you forgot to grab a few munchies (or even worse ran out) and don’t want to brave the crowds, here are a few fast Super Bowl snacks that you might be able to put together with ingredients from your cabinets.

Deviled Eggs

Boil a dozen eggs for about nine minutes, then remove from water and place in ice water to cool. Peel, then slice in half lengthwise. Scoop out yolks, mash and add small amounts mayonnaise or salad dressing and mustard to taste until creamy. Fill the egg whites and top with bacon bits, diced green onion, jalapenos or anything that sounds good. Makes 24 eggs.

Flavored popcorn

Pop popcorn in your preferred way (stovetop, air popper, etc), spray with butter flavored cooking spray, top with a variety of seasonings from the kitchen and mix well. Try chili, parmesan, Cajun seasoning, whatever sounds tasty! Make a few batches with different seasonings for a popcorn tasting flight.

Fried dill pickles

2 cups sliced dill pickles

1 cup flour

1 tablespoon garlic powder

1 tablespoon Cajun seasoning

½ tablespoon cayenne pepper

Cooking spray

Preheat air fryer to 400 degrees. Dry pickles on paper towels and combine flour and spices. Coat pickles with spice mixture, place in fryer in a single layer so no sides touch and spray with cooking spray. Fry for 10 minutes, flip and spray with cooking spray. Cook an additional five minutes and serve. Repeat until all pickles are cooked. To cook without an air fryer, heat ¾ inch of oil in a skillet to 375 degrees. Fry pickles for about two minutes.

Chocolate fruit dip

1 8 oz package cream cheese

1/3 cup sugar

1/3 cup baking cocoa

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

2 cups whipped dessert topping

Fruit for dipping

Beat cream cheese and sugar until smooth. Add cocoa and vanilla. Fold in topping until creamy and serve with fruit. Makes about two cups.