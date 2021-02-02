Got your first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine? Here’s how to get second dose in Rock Island County

The Rock Island County Health Department has come up with a system so that residents that either need the first dose or second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine aren’t competing for the available shots.
The health department gets about 800 doses per week and will divide up that allotment specifically for first dose and second dose vaccinations.
Those that are getting a first dose can visit the health department’s Facebook page or website at 10 a.m. on Friday for a link to get an appointment for a vaccination.
A second link will be posted at 11 a.m. for those that need a second dose. The date may not be exactly 28 days later from when they received the first dose, but is within the 42 days maximum that the CDC says is required for a second dose.
The schedule through the end of March is:
First dose given
January 12
January 19
January 19
February 2
February 9
February 16
February 28
March 2
First availability for second dose and number of shots
February 9: 450 first doses and 350 second doses
February 16: 300 first doses and 500 second doses
February 23: 400 first doses and 350 second doses
March 2: 300 first doses and 500 second doses
March 9: 350 first doses and 450 second doses
March 16: 500 first doses and 300 second doses
March 28: 350 first doses and 450 second doses
March 30: 500 first doses and 300 second doses