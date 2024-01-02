Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker started the New Year by appointing or reappointing 10 people to state boards and commissions, including one from the Quad Cities.

Sonia Berg (Berg Real Estate Team)

Sonia Berg will continue to serve as a member of the Illinois Housing Development Authority. She was first appointed to the position in 2019. Berg is currently a Realtor with Ruhl & Ruhl Realtors in Moline. Before that, she was the Director of Community and Member Relations with the Economic Growth Corporation of Rock Island, a Consultant for Bridge Investment Community Development Corp., Vice President of Operations for Total Solutions and the Special Events Coordinator for Trinity Health Foundation.

The Illinois Housing Development Authority finances creating and preserving affordable housing throughout the state. It’s a self-supporting state agency that issues bonds to raise private capital to finance affordable housing. It also allocates federal and state resources to offer affordable mortgages and construction loans. For more information on the Housing Development Authority, click here.