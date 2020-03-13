Gov. Pritzker announces Illinois schools will be closed through March 30

During his daily COVID-19 press briefing on Friday, Illinois Governor Pritzker announced that all Illinois schools will be closed March 17 – March 30. Additional economic measures will be implemented to reduce the burden on families. Day cares centers will remain open and follow strict health and safety guidance.

“All of these choices have cascading effects for citizens and vulnerable populations when it comes to food access, safety, childcare, and social services,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “We’ve seen what happens in places that didn’t move with urgency. I ask all of you not to hesitate to do the right thing for your family, your friends, and your community. One small step at a time, we will get through this together.”

Governor Pritzker also said his administration is working to ensure critical support functions remain available to students across the state, including their access to food, child care and safe environments.

On Thursday, the Illinois State Board of Education was granted a waiver from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to continue providing meals to students in non-group settings. Students receiving free and reduce priced breakfasts and lunches will be able to receive grab-and-go meals each day, with some districts having the ability to deliver and others offering parent pick up.