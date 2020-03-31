Gov. Pritzker extends stay-at-home order until the end of April

Illinois will continue to remain under stay-at-home order until the end of April, Gov. Prizker announced on Tuesday.

Pritzker will sign an executive order on April 1st which will extend the Illinois Disaster Proclamation, stay-at-home order, and the suspension of on-site learning in K-12 schools until the end of April.

Pritzker issued a stay-at-home order for the state on March 20th.

All non-essential workers will continue to stay at home. Any gathering of 10 or more people is prohibited.

Illinois remains in the top 10 states in the country with the highest number of COVID-19 cases with a total of 5,994 cases cases and 99 deaths as of March 31st.

Chicago and the nearby counties are the worst-hit regions in the state with more than 2000 cases in Chicago alone.

U.S. now has twice the number of COVID-19 cases in China, 163,539, and 2,860 deaths as of March 31st.