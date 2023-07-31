Governor JB Pritzker announced new initiatives to expand reproductive healthcare services across the state and here at home in the Illinois Quad Cities.

Illinois’ Governor said he remains committed to making abortion accessible to women. Pritzker announced a new partnership between state agencies to help women navigate medical needs related to abortions. He said the state has created a Family Planning program for Medicaid and is taking requests for proposals for an abortion services hotline.

Across the river, Iowa’s attempt to ban abortions after six weeks of pregnancy was signed into law, but it is not on hold after a Polk County judge issues an injunction. That decision is being appealed to the State Supreme Court.