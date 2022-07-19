Governor J.B. Pritzker received a positive test result for COVID-19 during his routine COVID testing regimen today. Several close contacts have also recently tested positive for COVID-19. The Governor is experiencing mild symptoms and has been prescribed Paxlovid, an antiviral medication. He will follow current CDC guidelines by working from home. The Governor is fully vaccinated and double boosted. He is urging all Illinois residents to continue following CDC guidelines, use anti-viral treatments and get all available boosters. He looks forward to returning to in person work as soon as possible.