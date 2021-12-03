Gov. Reynolds announces appointment of district court judge

Gov. Kim Reynolds on Friday announced her appointment of Clinton Boddicker as a district court judge in Judicial Election District 8B.

Boddicker, of Keokuk, Iowa, currently serves as a district associate judge in Judicial Election District 8B. He previously served as the Lee County attorney and has also worked in private practice, a news release says. Boddicker earned his undergraduate degree from the University of Iowa and his law degree from the University of Iowa College of Law.

Boddicker fills the vacancy created by the upcoming retirement of District Court Judge Mary Ann Brown, the release says.

Judicial Election District 8B includes Des Moines, Henry, Lee, and Louisa counties.