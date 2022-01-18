Gov. Reynolds awards $36.6 million in child-care grants; QC facilities benefit

Some Quad City child-care facilities will receive thousands of dollars after Gov. Kim Reynolds awarded $36.6-million in child-care grant projects.

This grant money will create nearly 5,200 new child-care slots across the state of Iowa.

Live, Laugh, Love Child Care Center in Muscatine has been serving the community for the past six years. Director Angie O’Brien says the new grants will help many other child-care centers just like hers.

“I think it’s a wonderful opportunity for all of the child cares throughout Iowa. It was a great way to open spots and make sure there’s enough child care for everybody to get back to work, so it’s a great opportunity,” said O’Brien.

She also said they already have big plans for the $66,000 they were awarded.

“We purchased a larger building. We wanted to move the school-aged kids out of our child-care center and just have a school-age room in that building for the summer program for after-school care – things like that,” said O’Brien.

Southeast Iowa Regional Medical Center will receive more than $800,000. This money will benefit their locations in West Burlington and Fort Madison.

“We’ll be able to accommodate preschool up to early-age school-age children, and we’ll have separate rooms for them,” said Matt Wenzel, Great River Health president/CEO. “The money will be used for furnishing inside the facilities and also construction itself.”

The expansion will allow them to accommodate more children in both locations.

“Serving 89 children currently in West Burlington to 140 and then it’s a brand-new building in Fort Madison, We’re going to be able to accommodate up to 89 children for our employees and the community of Fort Madison,” said Wenzel.

Child-care centers in Davenport, Blue Grass and Bettendorf also were awarded grants.