Gov. Kim Reynolds announced the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) has granted her request to provide assistance in the form of low-interest disaster loans for residents and businesses impacted by the partial building collapse in Davenport.

According to a release, homeowners, renters, businesses and most nonprofit organizations in Scott County whose property was damaged or destroyed by the building collapse at 324 Main St., Davenport, will be able to apply for low-interest disaster loans from the SBA. Residents, businesses and nonprofit organizations in the surrounding counties of Cedar, Clinton and Muscatine, whose property was damaged or destroyed as a result of the incident may be eligible for SBA assistance. Additionally, impacted small businesses, agricultural cooperatives and nonprofit organizations in said counties will be eligible to apply for Economic Injury Disaster loans.

To apply and receive additional disaster assistance information, click here. Applicants can also email here or call SBA’s Customer Service Center at (800) 659-2955 for more information. For people who are deaf, hard of hearing or have a speech disability, dial 7-1-1 to access telecommunications relay services.

Completed applications should be mailed to the following address:

U.S. Small Business Administration

Processing and Disbursement Center

14925 Kingsport Rd.

Fort Worth, TX 76155