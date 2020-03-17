Gov. Reynolds issues a State of Public Health Disaster Emergency Plan

Iowa Gov. Reynolds delivers the Condition of the State on Jan. 14, Tuesday.

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds issued a State of Public Health Disaster Emergency Plan activating the public health response and recovery aspects of the State Disaster Emergency Plan. It takes effect at noon on Tuesday, March 17.

This issue means the following:

Bars and restaurants, with the exception of carry-out, drive-thru, or delivery, are closed.

All fitness centers, health spas, gyms, health clubs, and aquatic centers are closed.

Theaters or other performance venues at which live performances or or motion pictures are shown are closed.

All casinos and other facilities conducting pari-mutuel wagering or gaming operations are closed.

All facilities that conduct adult day services or other senior citizen centers are closed.

Social, community, spiritual, religious, recreational, leisure, and sporting gatherings and events of more than 10 people are prohibited at all locations and venues, including but not limited to parades, festivals, conventions, and fundraisers. Planned large gatherings and events must be canceled or postponed until after termination of this disaster.

These closures and restrictions are ordered to continue until 11:59pm on March 31.