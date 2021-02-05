Gov. Reynolds lifts mask requirement, gathering limits in new proclamation

FILE – In this July 30, 2020, file photo, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds listens to a question during a news conference on the state’s guidance for returning to school in response to the coronavirus outbreak in Des Moines, Iowa. An aggressive push by Reynolds to reopen schools amid a worsening coronavirus outbreak has descended into chaos, with some districts and teachers rebelling and experts questioning the scientific benchmarks being used by the state to make decisions. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

DES MOINES, Iowa — Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a new public health proclamation on Friday relaxing COVID-19 health measures in the state.

The proclamation eliminates Iowa’s mask requirement, gathering limits and restrictions on businesses starting at 12:01 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 7.

“The proclamation strongly encourages Iowans, businesses, and organizations to take reasonable public health measures consistent with guidance from the Iowa Department of Public Health,” Reynolds’ spokesman Pat Garrett said.

