Reynolds says Iowa school districts that go 100% online are ‘defying the law’

JOHNSTON, Iowa — Gov. Kim Reynolds made it clear Tuesday that schools that don’t follow the requirements for 50% in-person instruction when classes begin are violating state law.

A handful of Iowa school districts, among them Des Moines and Urbandale, have already released their intentions to ignore the plans outlined by the state and begin school all online.

The governor said Thursday, “they are not defying me, they are defying the law.”

She also said that the instructional time will not count for those districts if they don’t meet the 50% in-person learning threshold.

She plans to meet with leaders in the Des Moines and Urbandale districts Tuesday afternoon to discuss the plans and hopefully reach a compromise.