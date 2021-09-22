Gov. Reynolds to speak at annual Ronald Reagan dinner in Bettendorf

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds will deliver the keynote address at the Scott County Republican Party’s 13th Annual Ronald Reagan Dinner on Thursday, Oct. 14 at Quad Cities Waterfront Convention Center, Bettendorf.

This year’s dinner will also have Congresswoman Mariannette Miller-Meeks, Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate and Matthew Whitaker former acting U.S. Attorney General as honored guests. Doors will open at 2021 State St., Bettendorf, at 5 p.m. for a silent auction and social time. Dinner will be at 6:30 p.m., with Gov. Reynolds speaking at approximately 7:15 p.m.

The Ronald Reagan Dinner, first held in 2008, is consistently the largest and most prestigious Republican gathering in eastern Iowa, according to an event release. Previous speakers have included Vice President Mike Pence and a host of presidential candidates and other notable elected leaders.

“We are proud to welcome Governor Kim Reynolds back to Scott County,” said Scott County GOP Chairwoman Jeanita McNulty. “Our Republican Governor is the envy of other states as she leads the way with solutions to America’s toughest challenges.”

Tickets ($70 to $560) can be purchased at scottcountyrepublicans.org or by calling 563-823-5854.