Gov. Reynolds visits sites of storm damage

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds stopped at several spots in Davenport to see the damage from Monday’s storm in person. Davenport Mayor Mike Matson joined her.

She went to Vander Veer Park and the Test Iowa site at NorthPark Mall. She says the response in the area has been great and applauded the city’s quick action to clean up and apply for state aid.

“We’re working with the county and the city to really capture the expenses,” said Gov. Reynolds. “There is probably a good chance we’ll qualify for federal disaster which really opens up additional funding for our communities and our counties and Iowans.”

She went on to say these trips help grasp severity of the situation.

“Its always so much better to see firsthand the damage. Pictures really sometimes don’t do it justice. It just doesn’t really show the devastation and how extensive it is,” said Gov. Reynolds.

A lot of farms have extensive damage as well. Even the crops that survived could be in trouble, because a lot of grain bins were destroyed.