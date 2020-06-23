1  of  3
Breaking News
Iowa COVID-19 death toll at 688
Government Bridge closed for emergency repairs
Police investigate Dollar General robbery
Live Updates
COVID-19 cases in Illinois & Iowa

Government Bridge closed for emergency repairs

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

The Government Bridge was closed Tuesday morning for emergency repairs to a hydraulic leak.

The bridge is expected to be closed to vehicular traffic until 1:30 p.m.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss