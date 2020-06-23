Government Bridge closed for emergency repairs Local News Posted: Jun 23, 2020 / 09:56 AM CDT / Updated: Jun 23, 2020 / 09:56 AM CDT The Government Bridge was closed Tuesday morning for emergency repairs to a hydraulic leak. The bridge is expected to be closed to vehicular traffic until 1:30 p.m. 🚧Emergency Repairs to Government Bridge🚧The Government Bridge is closed to vehicular traffic today, June 23, 8:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.The closure is necessary to repair a hydraulic leak. pic.twitter.com/NXhCrOT6Mv— RIA-Garrison (@Arsenal_Island) June 23, 2020