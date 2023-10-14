On Monday, Oct. 16, the Government Bridge will be closed for “unscheduled emergency repairs” from 8:30 a.m. until 2 p.m., a news release says.
The bridge will be closed to vehicular, pedestrian, and rail traffic at that time.
by: Linda Cook
Posted:
Updated:
On Monday, Oct. 16, the Government Bridge will be closed for “unscheduled emergency repairs” from 8:30 a.m. until 2 p.m., a news release says.
The bridge will be closed to vehicular, pedestrian, and rail traffic at that time.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now