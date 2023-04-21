UPDATE: The Government Bridge will reopen to all traffic by noon, the Rock Island Arsenal announced.

The Iowa Department of Transportation has analyzed the damage to the bridge span over Davenport’s River Drive after a bridge fragment of the former I-74 bridge hit it Tuesday during transport for recycling and determined that normal Government Bridge operations can resume.

The Iowa DOT will conduct repair activities on the bridge damage this fall.

EARLIER UPDATE: The Government Bridge remained closed to traffic on Wednesday morning.

EARLIER UPDATE: The Rock Island Arsenal has closed the Government Bridge to vehicular traffic while Rock Island Arsenal Public Works assesses and repairs damages incurred because a bridge fragment of the former I-74 Bridge hit it during transport for recycling, according to a news release.

It is too early to know the duration of the closure. Updates will be forthcoming to the Quad Cities community as they become available, the release says.

There is no impact to rail, pedestrian, or river navigation during this Government Bridge closure.

Fort Armstrong Avenue at the west end of Arsenal Island is closed to Iowa-bound vehicular traffic. The Fort Armstrong Block House and Gathering Point overlook areas will remain open to pedestrian visitors and tourists.

EARLIER UPDATE: Things got interesting around the Arsenal Bridge in Davenport this afternoon.

A large piece of the old I-74 bridge somehow fell off a truck and landed in the westbound lane of River Drive, under the Arsenal Bridge. The Davenport Police Department and the Rock Island Arsenal Safety and Emergency personnel responded to evaluate the situation.

(Eric Olsen, OurQuadCities.com)