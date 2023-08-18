On Saturday, Aug. 19, the Government Bridge and Rock Island Viaduct will be closed to vehicular traffic for bridge cleaning and maintenance from 6:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. – pedestrian, railroad, and river navigation will not be affected, a news release says.

All employees and residents entering and exiting Arsenal Island will need to use the Moline Gate from 6:30 a.m. through 2 p.m. During this time, the Moline Bridge will have intermittent single-lane closures for bridge cleaning, which is not anticipated to cause delays because of low weekend traffic volumes.

On Saturday, Aug. 26, the Government Bridge and Rock Island Viaduct will be closed to vehicular traffic for roadway sealing and maintenance from 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. – pedestrian, railroad, and river navigation will not be affected.

All employees and residents entering and exiting Arsenal Island will need to use the Moline Gate from 6:30 a.m. through 5 p.m. on Aug. 26. During this time, the Moline Bridge will have intermittent single-lane closures for roadway sealing, which is not anticipated to cause delays due to low weekend traffic volumes.

Sunday, Aug. 27 will be used as a back-up day for the cleaning, sealing, and closures in the event of weather-related delays, the release says.