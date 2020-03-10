Government Bridge to be temporarily closed this weekend

The Rock Island Arsenal has announced temporary closure of the Government Bridge this Saturday.

On March 14, Government Bridge will be closed 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. as crews with the Army Corps of Engineers do work on Lock 15.

It could also be closed Saturday, March 21 if there are any weather delays.

The closure will impact rail, vehicular and pedestrian traffic for the duration of the closure.

River navigation will not be impacted.

For more information, please contact the Public Affairs Office at 309-782-1121.