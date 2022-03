The Government Bridge will have a single-lane roadway closure on Friday, March 25, from 8:30 a.m.–2:30 p.m. so public works contractors can adjust and repair equipment under the railroad deck of the bridge.

The bridge will have intermittent single-lane roadway closures again on Tuesday, March 29, between 8:30 a.m.-noon for maintenance, a news release says.

Appropriate signage and construction flaggers will be used to warn and direct traffic around all activities, the release says.