Governor: ‘Iowans are engaged and excited’ about new testing plan

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds said Wednesday that “Iowa’s response has been incredible” to the Test Iowa rollout.

She said the program, announced Tuesday, is off to a strong start, citing more than 80,000 signups and numerous social media mentions.

“Iowans are engaged and they’re excited,” Reynolds said.

Increased testing for COVID-19 is important, she said, because “it wasn’t possible to stop it.”

Signs of the disease’s continued progression through the state are clear in the seven new deaths and 107 new positive COVID-19 cases announced at the news conference. The state’s totals have reached 90 deaths and 3,748 cases.

Iowa’s testing actually went down considerably in the past 24 hours, with only 629 tests conducted, compared to 1,795 the day before and 503 a week ago.

There are 272 Iowas hospitalized, 92 in ICU beds and 57 on ventilators.

She said 6,248 tests are available and 1,428 have recovered (38 percent).

The 522 new negative tests bring that total to 24,496.

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds says "Iowa's response has been incredible" to the #TestIowa rollout announced yesterday, citing signups and social media mentions. "Iowans are engaged and they're excited." #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/CTvUX23tJi — Local 4 WHBF (@Local4NewsWHBF) April 22, 2020

Here's another Iowa long-term care facility with a just reported #coronavirus outbreak that hasn't been added yet to the state's public list through @IAPublicHealth. @WHOhd https://t.co/uajZF5bXlR — Dave Price (@idaveprice) April 22, 2020

Just in: Iowa Department of Corrections reports 10 additional confirmed #COVID-19 cases at Iowa Medical and Classification Center in Coralville. @WHOhd https://t.co/adAeD624Mf — Dave Price (@idaveprice) April 22, 2020