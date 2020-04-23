Governor: ‘Iowans are ready to get back to work’

Statewide closures might not remain after April 30

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds announced six new deaths and 176 new positive COVID-19 cases at her daily news conference Thursday.

The state now has 3,942 total cases and 96 Iowans have died. Thirty-eight percent (1,492) have recovered.

She also suggested that the ordered closures in place through April 30 could be extended by region rather than statewide.

“Iowans are ready to get back to work,” Reynolds said. “We know we have to do it in a safe and responsible manner.”

There were also 842 negative tests in the past 24 hours for a total of 25,338.

The virus is still present in 84 of the 99 counties in Iowa and Reynolds pointed out that 11 counties account for 81 percent of the cases.

Reynolds also revealed that actor Ashton Kutcher connected her with the Utah group that launched Test Iowa in a $26 million contract with the state.

Reynolds said one of the most frequently asked questions about the new testing system is how to enter height and weight measurements.

To avoid the errors, she said to enter height in inches and weight as numbers only.