Governor: It’s up to you now, Iowans, as deaths rise, testing questions surface and businesses open

With 77 of Iowa’s 99 counties opening back up for business Friday despite the state’s predicted COVID-19 peak not yet being reached, Governor Kim Reynolds announced that the fight continues, but it’s time for Iowans to get back to work and up to them to be responsible when “managing the virus,” stressing “personal responsibility.”

“We should expect normal to look and feel a little different for a while,” Reynolds said at her daily news conference in which she announced that 14 Iowans died in the past 24 hours — another new high following Wednesday’s new high of 12. “COVID-19 isn’t going anywhere anytime soon. … Unfortunately, people will still get sick until a vaccine is available.”

“Remember that most people who get COVID — about 80 percent — will experience mild or moderate symptoms and may not even require any medical attention at all. But for the 20 percent of Iowans who are at the highest risk of severe illness, COVID-19 has proven to be life threatening. Older Iowans above the age 65 and anyone with preexisting health conditions should continue to stay home as much as possible and take additional precautions when you have to go out. Again, we all have a role to play to protect our most vulnerable Iowans.”

But Reynolds said that vulnerable 20 percent isn’t enough to keep extra precautions in place statewide throughout the peak the Iowa Department of Public Health is expecting in the next couple of weeks.

Reynolds said she wanted Iowans to know that “your health and safety and livelihoods are our highest priority,” but did not clarify in which order. She said Iowans need to take personal responsibility “as they shop on Main Street, eat at their favorite restaurant or attend church on Sunday if they choose.”

Reynolds added that she was “confident that Iowans will do the right thing to protect their health and the health of others” and emphasized twice that “COVID-19 is here to stay and we must learn to live with it.”

“Keeping businesses closed for weeks or months longer won’t change that fact and it simply is not sustainable. It is not sustainable for Iowans, their livelihoods or our economy,” Reynolds said. “We must all learn how to manage the virus in the course of our daily lives.”

“I have no doubt Iowans will rise to the occasion,” Reynolds said.

A report in the Salt Lake Tribune brought to light issues with the accuracy of the tests conducted by Test Utah, which are also being used for Test Iowa in a $26 million deal.

In response, Reynolds said, “We’re in the process of validating the process,” and expressed confidence in the tests, but admitted she had just learned about the story “a couple of minutes ago.”

In all, 302 new positive cases were announced, along with 1,028 negative tests. Those totals are now at 7,145 and 35,552, respectively.

Reynolds said 2,697 Iowans have recovered (38 percent) and 1 in 74 have been tested.

With the 14 additional deaths, Iowa now has a total of 162.