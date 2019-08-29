Governor Kim Reynolds stops at Clinton High School to see the new welding apprenticeship program

CLINTON, IA — Governor Kim Reynolds visited Clinton High School on Wednesday afternoon to see the school’s new welding apprenticeship program. The school partnered with Eastern Iowa Community College and local businesses to allow students to learn the trade of welding and be an apprentice and earn money while going to school. Governor Reynolds said it’s a win-win for all parties involved.

Students can take the class as freshmen, but must be 16 years old and a junior to qualify for the apprenticeship. While being an apprentice, the student is also earning a welding certification as well.