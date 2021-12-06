Governor orders all U.S. and state flags in Illinois at half-staff in honor of Sterling firefighter

Fire Lt. Garrett Ramos, 38, died while responding to a house fire that happened just after 11 p.m. Friday in rural Rock Falls after serving the Sterling Fire Department since October 2012. (Photo courtesy of the Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office)

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker on Monday ordered that all people and entities covered by the Illinois Flag Display Act are to fly the flags at half-staff in honor and remembrance of Firefighter Lieutenant Garrett E. Ramos of the Sterling Fire Department.

On Sunday, the community of Sterling was asked via Facebook to show support following the death of Fire Lt. Garrett Ramos. “As we all mourn the loss of Lt. Ramos, we are asking the community to show support by replacing your porch light with a red light,” said the city in a Facebook post.

The 38-year-old was killed while responding to a fire around 11:04 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3, at 10031 Ridge Road, rural Rock Falls. While Lt. Ramos was inside fighting the house fire, the door collapsed beneath him, necessitating a rescue operation.

Gov. Pritzker ordered the lowering of United States flags and the State flags at all buildings from sunrise Tuesday Dec. 7, until sunset Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021.

Funeral arrangements are through McDonald Funeral Home, Sterling. Services will be 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 9, at Westwood Sports Complex, 1900 Westwood Drive, Sterling. There will be a memorial ceremony held at the main Sterling Fire Station, 110 W. 5th St.