At 7.5%, the inflation rate is the highest it’s been in about 40 years.

The State of Illinois finished the past fiscal year with a $1.7 billion surplus.

Gov. Pritzker visited the Quad City Botanical Center Thursday to discuss how he hopes to help Illinoisans cope with the tough economic state of the country.

He outlined his plan to cut the state tax on groceries, freeze the gas tax and provide property relief in the form of rebates.

Studies have estimated the governor’s proposal would save the average Illinois shopper between 46 and 75 dollars a year — compared to the millions Gov. Pritzker says his Illinois Family Relief Plan would save collectively.

This has prompted many to question the tangible impact individual citizens will feel.

Local 4’s Sierra Krug asked the governor about this criticism.

“Most people fit into one or another of the categories,” said Gov. Pritzker. “They put gas in their cars … they go to the grocery store on a regular basis, or at all, or owned property.”

