Governor Reynolds Extends Bar Closures in Johnson, Story Counties

IOWA — Governor Kim Reynolds is extending her coronavirus disaster proclamation and keeping bars in Johnson and Story counties closed for another week.

The Governor announced on Friday that bars will remain closed in Story and Johnson counties through October 4th.

Last month Reynolds closed bars in six Iowa counties as COVID-19 cases surged along with the return of college students to campus. She lifted restrictions on four counties after a few weeks, but bars in Johnson and Story counties remain closed.

The ordinance bans service at bars, taverns, wineries, breweries, distilleries and night clubs. Restaurants are still allowed to serve alcohol but only until 10:00 p.m.

Story County currently has the 49th lowest two-week positivity rate in the state. Johnson County has the 82nd lowest positivity rate over the last two weeks. There are 16 counties, as of Friday afternoon, that have an average positivity rate above 15%. Sioux County is tops in the state with a positivity rate of 31.7% in the last two weeks.