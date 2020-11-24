Governor Reynolds is expected to announce a proclamation to recruit more nurses in the state of Iowa

Governor Kim Reynolds is expected to announce a proclamation to recruit more nurses in the state of Iowa.



Katelyn Baldwin will be graduating from the nursing program at Saint Ambrose this December and has seen the need of nurses in Iowa first hand.



“Just from my experience out on the floor working in different hospitals everywhere seems to be short staffed,” said Baldwin.



She knows the impact adding nurses will have on the fight against COVID-19.



“Iowa is being overwhelmed due to the rising COVID numbers so whatever efforts she’s persuing to recruit more nurses will be beneficial to the health care systems in Iowa,” said Baldwin.

Miranda Carly changed her major from Physician Assistant to Nursing after seeing her grandfather’s medicial needs.

“I like to be at the bed side I’m more wanting to be hands on and so after more research I decided to switch to nursing,” said Carly. “My grandpa was actually in home hospice and that’s kinda where I knew that was the right path for me cause while it was hard to care for a loved one it still felt like this is where I needed to be this was the right profession for me.”

Kyrsten Ulin will also be graduating in December and has a job lined up after graduation and that being a nurse is something she always wanted to be since middle school.

“I’ve always just had a love for caring for people and I did some volunteering at a hospital during middle school and I just loved seeing how I made people feel by doing the smallest of things,” said Ulin.

Governor Kim Reynold’s plan to recruit more nurses is not official but her communications director said they will have more details coming later this week.