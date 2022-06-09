The Davenport Police Department on Thursday welcomed Gov. Kim Reynolds, who signed HF 2340 into law.

The bill allows cities to pursue an abatement process through the local court system for alcohol establishments where a demonstrated public-safety nuisance has occurred, according to a news release from the City of Davenport.

City staff drafted the legislation and worked with a local state delegation to ensure passage during the 2022 legislative season, the release says.

The bill’s passage will provide city officials the ability to “more effectively and efficiently remedy” alcohol establishments that create public-safety issues in the community to make Davenport “a more safe, stable, and welcoming community,” the release says.