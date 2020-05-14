Governor: Test Iowa validated, next up is optimization

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds announced Thursday the state hygienic lab validated Test Iowa’s machines and determined that the accuracy rate was 95 percent for COVID-19 positives and 99 percent accuracy in determining negatives.

“Now, we’re focused on process improvement,” Reynolds said. “As we continue to ramp up, we’re working on optimizing our operations and improving the overall Test Iowa experience.”

“For those Iowans who have reached out to tell us that we’ve fallen short of meeting their expectations, we hear you,” Reynolds said.

Twelve more Iowans died in the past 24 hours, which brings the total to 318.

An additional 386 positive cases puts that total at 13,675, and 277 more Iowans recovered to increase that total to 6,231.

In all, 89,294 tests have been administered. Only a small portion of those tests have been through Test Iowa program, but Reynolds said to give it time to get to the 3,000 additional tests a day that were promised when the state announced its $26 million deal.

“It’s been three weeks,” Reynolds said. “It takes some time to ramp up.”

