Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker is making a stop in the Quad Cities on Thursday to discuss his Family Relief Plan that was first introduced during last week’s annual State of the State and budget address.

As part of the proposed fiscal year 2023 budget, the plan will provide “immediate relief to Rock Island families,” a news release says.

The Family Relief Plan includes:

$475 million in property tax rebates for families, with a one-time property tax rebate payment to homeowners of 5% of property taxes paid, up to $300 for those eligible for a state income tax credit

$360 million by freezing the state’s tax on groceries, one of the most regressive taxes

$135 million by freezing the planned increase in the gas tax, which will not jeopardize any planned projects

Gov. Pritzker will speak 11 a.m. at the Quad City Botanical Center.

Watch the entire speech live as it airs here.

RELATED CONTENT