Grab your crown and head to ‘Disney Princess’ concert at The Adler

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Disney Concerts presents “Disney Princess — The Concert” in its nationwide tour that includes a stop at The Adler Theatre, Davenport.

The event will celebrate all the Disney Princesses in an evening of songs, animation, and stories.

Presented by Pandora Jewelry, the concert will be 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 26, 2022. Reserved seat tickets are available online at Ticketmaster.com and in person at the Adler Theatre Box Office, 136 E. 3rd St. Tickets are $44.50, $49.50, $54.50, $59.50, and $75.50.

Fans are encouraged to dress up in their best royal attire. Performers will sing more than 30 favorite Disney Princess songs, and share their exclusive, hilarious and heartfelt behind-the-scenes stories from their time on the stage and screen. 

For more information and additional cities to be announced, visit DisneyPrincessConcert.com.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story