Grab your crown and head to ‘Disney Princess’ concert at The Adler

Disney Concerts presents “Disney Princess — The Concert” in its nationwide tour that includes a stop at The Adler Theatre, Davenport.

The event will celebrate all the Disney Princesses in an evening of songs, animation, and stories.

Presented by Pandora Jewelry, the concert will be 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 26, 2022. Reserved seat tickets are available online at Ticketmaster.com and in person at the Adler Theatre Box Office, 136 E. 3rd St. Tickets are $44.50, $49.50, $54.50, $59.50, and $75.50.

Fans are encouraged to dress up in their best royal attire. Performers will sing more than 30 favorite Disney Princess songs, and share their exclusive, hilarious and heartfelt behind-the-scenes stories from their time on the stage and screen.

For more information and additional cities to be announced, visit DisneyPrincessConcert.com.