The Rock Island Public Library’s Tuneful Tuesday music series returns with a concert of holiday grace and relaxation.

Grace Notes Flutes kick off the Rock Island Library’s live music series with a free community concert on Tuesday, December 6 from 12-1 p.m. at the Rock Island Downtown Library, 401 19th Street. The concert will include a mix of holiday classics and modern tunes. Light refreshments will be provided and the concert is open to all ages.

Courtesy Rock Island Public Library

Grace Notes Flutes was co-founded by Karen McClintock and Cheryl Jordan in 2000 and its third member, Crystal Duffee, joined in 2005. The Grace Note Flutes sound is often compared to a string quartet. Using music for the bass flute, alto flute, C flute and piccolo, Grace Notes Flutes creates a distinct musical repertoire with specialized arrangements. The three musicians perform as soloists and with local, regional and national groups, in addition to teaching in their own private studios.

For more information about Rock Island Library events and services, call 309-732-READ (7323) or click here. The current series includes six free performances between December 2022 and April 2023. For more information on the Grace Notes Flutes, click here.