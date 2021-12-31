Grade ‘A’ family fun with Scrabble tournament at Davenport Public Library

You’d better mind your P’s and Q’s at this tournament that spells family fun!

Sit a “spell” and compete for the title of champion as teams of two square off in 20-minute rounds of Scrabble. The Family Scrabble Tournament is Saturday, January 8, 2:00 p.m., at the Eastern Avenue branch of the Davenport Public Library, located at 6000 Eastern Avenue, Davenport. This program is free, and registration is required here.

This program is hosted indoors. Masks are required for all participants ages 2+, regardless of vaccination status. Please observe social distancing and follow local COVID-19 safety recommendations. This program is subject to COVID-19 safety protocol updates.