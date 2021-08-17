Grand honor for 11 health care workers at Illinois State Fair

A nurse from Hampton, IL is being recognized for her hard work on the front lines throughout the pandemic.

Stephanie Soliz has worked for UnityPoint Health Trinity for eight years.

Last Thursday, she was honored to be the Grand Marshal at the Illinois State Fair along with 10 other health care workers.

They had lunch with Governor J.B. Pritzker and received a tour of the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum.

They were supposed to be a part of the ribbon cutting for the fair and be in the parade, but bad weather prevented them from being able to do so.