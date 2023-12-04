The Last Picture House, a boutique cinema and cocktail lounge in downtown Davenport, will show a brand-new movie Dec. 9 before its national release, as well as arguably the most famous film shot in Iowa.

For its grand opening Saturday, Dec. 9, the two-screen theater at 325 E. 2nd St., will be christened with a ribbon-cutting at 5:30 p.m. followed by a reception, and a special advanced screening of A24’s “The Iron Claw,” which will be released nationwide Dec. 22.

The new wrestling movie “The Iron Claw,” starring Zac Efron, will be shown Dec. 9 at The Last Picture House, before being released nationwide.

The new film stars Zac Efron, Jeremy Allen White, Harris Dickinson, and Lily James and is the true story of the inseparable Von Erich brothers, who made history in the intensely competitive world of professional wrestling in the early 1980s, according to a theater release.

Through tragedy and triumph, under the shadow of their domineering father and coach, the brothers seek larger-than-life immortality on the biggest stage in sports. “The Iron Claw” screening will be an invite-only event, with any remaining tickets available to the public as first come, first serve.

“We are above honored for the Quad Cities to be one of the first audiences ever to see this beautiful film from A24,” filmmakers and Last Picture House co-owners Scott Beck and Bryan Woods said in the release.

The classic 1989 film “Field of Dreams” (starring Kevin Costner and shot in Dyersville, Iowa), will be shown at 3:30 p.m. Dec. 9.

A French poster for the classic film “Field of Dreams” at Last Picture House, which will be shown in the new theater Dec. 9 at 3:30 p.m.

Nestled along the Mississippi River in the Motor Row District of Davenport, The Last Picture House presents an art-deco inspired moviegoing experience that has been carefully designed and crafted for film lovers of all ages and tastes by Hollywood filmmakers and Bettendorf natives, Scott Beck & Bryan Woods.

The cinema is home to two state-of-the-art studios, a luxurious cocktail lounge, a collection of rare film art and props, and a seasonal rooftop bar and outdoor screening space that overlooks the historic Arsenal Bridge, Mississippi River, and the Motor Row District.

With a curated calendar of first-run movies playing alongside independent, international, classic and cult films, The Last Picture House offers a cultural and artistic space to encourage its audience to walk through the doors and engage with their friends, family, and community, all while celebrating a passion for film, the theater release says.

Featuring incredible Dolby Atmos surround sound, laser and 35mm projection, and balcony seating, The Last Picture House harkens back to classic movie palaces of yesteryear.

For more information and showtimes, visit its website HERE.