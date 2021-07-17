Grand opening for Bend XPO set for July 29

The Bend will celebrate the 10th anniversary of the East Moline Community Fund with the grand opening of Bend XPO.

Bend XPO is a multi-use venue with a footprint of 100,000 square feet that will accommodate which hosts events of various shapes and sizes such as trade shows, conferences, social events, and more. The addition to The Bend opened in April 2021.

In partnership with Bass Street Catering/Combine, Bend XPO and the East Moline Community Fund will host an open house from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, July 29. A live performance by 10 of Soul will be featured.

The East Moline Community Fund works to raise annual and legacy funds that benefit the community through grant awards for charities serving East Moline. Since its inception 10 years ago, donors have supported community projects such as the new East Moline Library, East Moline Main Street beautification and Christ United Methodist Church food pantry,.

Developers Hall is an open exhibition area that can hold a variety of shows including car shows, product launches, trade shows, weddings and more. The largest breakout room, The X, is nearly 4,000 square feet with floor-to-ceiling windows.

For more information, visit www.bendxpo.com and www.eastmolinecf.org.