Several downtown Rock Island streets will close at 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 1, as preparations begin for the 28th-annual Xtream Rock Island Grand Prix on Labor Day weekend.

People who are staying downtown after 5 p.m. Friday should move their cars to streets that are not affected by the race course, according to an event release Tuesday. City police will be on hand to help enforce the street closings, and cars left on posted streets after 5 p.m. may be towed.

The kart races through the streets of The District also affect auto travel and bus routes in that area. Traffic westbound into Rock Island from Moline on 4th Avenue will be detoured onto 1st or 7th avenues at 24th Street. Access to local businesses will remain open.

Traffic coming into the downtown on 17th Street will be detoured at 5th Avenue. In addition, 18th, 19th and 20th streets will be closed between 1st and 5th avenues and 17th Street will be closed between 3rd and 5th avenues. Closed between 17th and 20th streets will be 2nd, 3rd and 4th avenues.

Police officers will be on duty throughout the weekend, including overnight, to make sure road closings are observed. Roads will remain closed at night. People coming to The District for night time entertainment are encouraged to use 1st Avenue.

Bus routes to and from the MetroLink transit station at 2nd Avenue and 20th Street will remain unchanged until 4:30 p.m. Friday at which time the station will close. A temporary transfer point will be established at 15th Street and 4th Avenue next to Ace Muffler.

No public parking lots in Rock Island will be closed. However, access to the parking lot will be limited.

Private parking lots to be used as pit areas for racers include the former Argus building, the former Goodyear buildidng, the former Zimmerman used car lot, the U.S. Bank at 18th Street and 4th Avenue.

From west of the race course on 15th Street, turn east at 3rd Avenue to access the city parking lot, Holiday Inn and race track.

Racing action runs 8 a.m. to late afternoon on Saturday and 8 a.m. until the end of racing on Sunday. Admission is free. Roads will reopen to normal traffic by Monday morning. Race fans coming down for the races are encouraged to park in the city parking lot or in the neighborhoods south of 5th Avenue and enter the race area on 19th Street past the Rock Island Public Library.

For more information, visit the Grand Prix website HERE.