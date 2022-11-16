The Grandview Avenue intersection with South Houser and Sampson streets in Muscatine is now open to traffic. The barricades were removed Wednesday morning by contractor Heuer Construction after the completion of landscaping and utility work, according to a city release.

Opening the intersection also means a change in traffic control as the intersection is now a two-way stop (coming off of Sampson and off of South Houser). Traffic on Grandview Avenue does not stop. Temporary stop signs were placed on Grandview Avenue as work on the intersection was underway.

Construction work will continue in the Grandview Avenue corridor throughout the winter and into the spring. Drivers are reminded that this area remains a construction zone with a 25-mph speed limit.

Fines are doubled in the work area. Please slow down, obey any traffic control devices, and be alert for workers. Work on remaining sidewalks and landscaping will continue through the spring of 2023.