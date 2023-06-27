The Grandview Community Club has finalized the schedule of family events for the upcoming Fourth of July celebration.

July 3

Miss/Mr. 4th of July Pageant – 6 p.m. Contact Teresa Wass, 563-260-6975. Concessions served 6-7:30 p.m.

The Fourth Annual Doug Wolf Golf Cart Parade will begin at 8 p.m. Line up is at the northeast corner of Grandview Academy Park beginning at 7:30 p.m.

July 4

– 7:30 a.m. in Grandview Academy Park. Registration at 6:20 a.m. Contact Jean Bermel, 563-299-5639. Grandview Fire Department Breakfast – 6:30-9:30 a.m., Grandview Academy Park. Lunch vendors open at 9:30 a.m. Additional parking is available on the frontage road (the old Highway 61) which runs parallel to Highway 61. A shuttle service will be available to provide transportation to and from the park from 9:30-11 a.m. and noon until 1:30 p.m. For shuttle assistance, contact Brittany Rose, 563-210-3592. Access from U. S. Highway 61 will be shut off at 10 a.m.

The annual car show, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Registration 9-11 a.m. Lineup at the northeast corner of the park. Contact Mike Smith 563-260-7452 for additional information.

A Memorial Service will be held at 9 a.m. at the All-Veterans Memorial at the helicopter on Highway 92 just off Highway 61. A variety of vendors will be in the park from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Contact Dena Rinnert at 563-260-7849 for more information.

– accepting entries until 8:15 a.m. at the shelter house in the park. Judging begins promptly at 9 a.m. Prizes include $100 grand prize for ages over 16; $50 ages 11–15; $25 ages 4-10. Contact Gennifer Garrison at 563-261-0331 for more information. Annual 4th of July Parade will begin at 11 a.m. The parade theme is “A Slice of Pie for the 4th of July.” Float judging is at 10:30 a.m. Entrants must be lined up by 10 a.m. to be judged. Grand marshals will be pie contest judges for the past 47 years: Maureen Funk, Brenda Degner, and Ruth Everhart. This event continues the tradition of being an old-fashioned parade with no advertising allowed. Commercial businesses are encouraged to enter a decorated float to be judged. Float categories continue to include Rural Sections, Town, Family, Organization, Religious, and Commercial. Float chairpersons/leaders are always needed. There is no entry fee. Contact Jake Shoppa at 563-571-4561. There will be no changes to the parade route. Precautions will be taken near the burned location to have it barricaded off, along with a sheriff’s officer on duty to discourage anyone from entering or sitting near the debris. Last year the parade route was expanded by three blocks to accommodate the increasing crowds. This area will be a no-parking zone on the morning of the 4th of July until after the parade. Union Street (between Main and Columbia, the old parade route) will be a no-parking zone. Parking at the “corners” and on the frontage road is available, and a shuttle service will operate from the frontage road into town (the old Highway 61.) The shuttle is expected to run a few hours before and after the parade. Please take into consideration, traffic closures, and overall congestion and plan accordingly, organizers say.

Horseshoe tournament – 1 p.m. in the park. Registration is at noon. Contact Jake Shoppa at 563-571-4561 for additional information.

Petting zoo provided by Steve's Mobile Petting Zoo

Dunk tank – noon until 3:30 p.m.

Kids' tractor pull – 1 p.m. by the Louisa-Muscatine FFA.

Frog jumping contest (frogs will be provided or you may bring your own.)

Bingo – 1:30 p.m. in the shelter house at 50 cents per card. Prizes include $100 gift certificate from Bud's Custom meats as the last raffle prize,$100 cash prize for the last bingo game.

Monica Austin will provide live music in the park from 6:30 p.m. until dusk.

Raffle drawings will be held at dusk, about 9:30 p.m., at Grandview Academy Park immediately before the fireworks. Tickets are on sale now throughout the community and all day July 4 in the park.

Fireworks at dusk will conclude the day.

Volunteers are needed for this event and other events throughout the year. Contact Jake Shoppa 563-571-4561 for more information.