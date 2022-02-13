Bettendorf Public Library has a new digital collection of books and audiobooks for its cardholders.

This is all thanks to a $5,000 grant awarded by the State Library of Iowa from American Rescue Plan Act funds.

Accessible via RiverShare Libraries, these electronic offerings were specifically designed to support psychology, professional development, personal finance, wellness and more.

The library’s decision to expand its digital collection of books and audiobooks stemmed from an increased need during the pandemic.

“During the COVID-19 pandemic, the Bettendorf Public Library saw an increased need to expand our digital resources and collections,” said Director Jillian Aschliman. “The ARPA grant allowed us to better meet the growing demand from our library cardholders by providing access to digital titles we may not have been able to purchase without additional funding.”

Various public libraries were awarded up to $5,000 by the State Library of Iowa — all coming from a portion of its funding from the American Rescue Plan Act — and grant funds may be used for:

Materials or technology to support digital inclusion efforts to enable libraries to reach residents, especially in support of education, health and workforce development needs

Response to the pandemic and implementation of public health protocols

The Bettendorf Public Library’s expansion falls in line with its vision to support the community’s pursuit of knowledge and information.

State Librarian of Iowa Michael Scott says he’s excited for how the use of funds will benefit library-goers.

“We are excited to offer these ARPA grants to public libraries and anticipate the positive outcomes that will result, especially because we believe the ones who will benefit most are library patrons,” said Scott.

A federal program approved by Congress and signed by President Biden in March 2021, the American Rescue Plan Act allowed the State Library to receive an allotment from the Institute of Museum and Library Services, which then determined the priorities and rules surrounding how the funds may be used in libraries.

Visit the Bettendorf Public Library website for more information about its resources.