Pig farmers in Illinois can take part in another round of tree buffer grants. The Illinois Pork Producers Association (IPPA) is offering this program to farmers to plant fresh landscaping on their pig farms. To date, this program has helped Illinois pig farmers plant over 3,700 trees on their acreage.

“Tree buffers are just one of the current best management practices that pig farmers are embracing to benefit the environment.We are proud to offer these grant opportunities to progressive pig farmers who understand the importance of stewardship for our future generations,” says Jennifer Tirey, Executive Director of IPPA.

IPPA will reimburse up to $2,500 per applicant. Trees and related materials including mulch and irrigation qualify for reimbursement, but tree installation costs are not covered. The program is offered to Illinois pig farmers on a first come, first serve basis. Applications have been extended through September 1, 2022. For more information on the Tree Buffer Grant, click here.

This year, IPPA is also offering pig farmers in Illinois another grant opportunity to spruce up their property. The Farm Beautification Grant lets producers to apply for up to $1,000 to pay for flag poles, landscaping, plants, signage and labor installation around their barns. The program is offered on a first come, first serve basis. Producers approved for the grant must be pre-approved by IPPA and will be reimbursed based on receipts and photos submitted. The deadline to apply is October 1, 2022.

For questions about the Farm Beautification Grant program, contact Mike Borgic at mike@ilpork.com. To learn more about the Illinois Pork Producers Association, click here.