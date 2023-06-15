South Concord Street in Davenport will be easier to navigate soon, thanks to a new overpass and elevated roadway.

The Federal Railroad Administration has awarded $7.8 million in grant funding to the City of Davenport through the Railroad Crossing Elimination Grant Program for designing and constructing an overpass and elevated roadway on South Concord Street near West River Drive. The program provides funding for highway-rail or pathway-rail grade crossing improvement projects that will focus on improving the safety and mobility of people and goods.

Installing the bridge will reduce the risk of collisions with trains and improve overall access to the area by eliminating blocked crossings. The bridge will include a separated path to accommodate pedestrians and other non-motorists. The adjacent roadway raise will support and ensure permanent access to the critical infrastructure during times of flood. The final component of the project will eliminate the rail crossing at Wapello Avenue once construction of the overpass is complete.

“This grant provides a significant investment to improve access to critical city facilities, ensures continuous emergency access to the area, and improves the overall transportation network,” said Davenport’s Public Works Director Nicole Gleason. “The City appreciates the support from Canadian Pacific, state, and federal agencies making this grant application successful.”

The total project is estimated to cost $9.7 million. The remaining costs will be met by Canadian Pacific Railway Company’s community investment of up to $2 million in grant match funding.