A new grant will help an immigrant program in the Quad Cities teach newcomers about the beauty and dangers of the Mississippi River.

AKWAABA QC, an IRS 501(c) Tax Exempt nonprofit community organization, received a $32,462 grant from QC River Connections, through The Quad Cities Community Foundation, to educate and connect local immigrant communities to the Mississippi River. AKWAABA QC’s goal is to welcome immigrants, refugees, migrants and asylum seekers in the Quad Cities and provide them with the necessary training and information to help them integrate into the Quad City community.

“The AKWAABA QC is pleased to receive this grant award to provide river safety education to newcomers, as well as existing immigrant communities in the Quad Cities area in their native languages,” said Nana Ouro-Agoro, President/ CEO of AKWAABA QC. The group plans to use the grant to install safety signs along the river in the languages spoken by local immigrant communities and familiarize newcomers with the river by taking them on boat rides and picnics. The overall goal is to prevent these new residents from drowning in an unfamiliar river.

“It is also going to allow us to connect immigrant communities to the river for healing of being disconnected from their families left behind,” said Ouro-Agoro.

