A new grant is helping Hilltop Campus Village continue to renovate their offices.

The group received $20,000 from the Scott County Regional Authority for their ongoing renovation of the Hilltop Campus Village (HCV) offices. A gift from Ascentra Credit Union in 2021 allowed the group to obtain its current office building and make plans to renovate and market the space as a nonprofit and small business incubator space.

Grants from the Scott County Regional Authority ($20,000), the Regional Development Authority ($55,000) and the Community Foundation of the Quad Cities ($9,700) helped get Phase 1 of the plans underway. Phase 1 will convert the former bank lobby into a meeting space to host board meetings and workshops. The HCV used the Community Foundation grant to upgrade its technology offerings for hosting meetings and workshops in the future. They hope to be able to turn the existing bathrooms into an ADA-compliant bathroom and remodel and update the kitchen area with the existing funds.

The project’s goal is to create affordable office space for new entrepreneurs or nonprofits who need facilities. Rejuvenate Housing is currently using the building as a base of operations as it works to create affordable new housing in the central part of Davenport.

“The Hilltop Campus Village is excited to move forward with this project,” said Executive Director Brian Kramer. “For years, the HCV was without a permanent home and that put a strain on the organization. With this investment from SCRA, and other partners, we can create that space where we can support our local small business owners and our surrounding neighborhood. We have already started doing that by opening our doors to such organizations as Rejuvenate Housing, the Small Business Development Center and the East Bluff Neighborhood Association. We are excited for the future of the Hilltop.”

