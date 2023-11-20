A new grant will help Junior Achievement of the Heartland provide learning experiences for kids in Scott and Rock Island Counties this school year.

The grant from The Hubbell-Waterman Foundation will help JA empower young minds and encourage financial literacy, work and career readiness and entrepreneurship education. Junior Achievement provides the necessary training, materials and support to boost the odds of student success.

Students who participate in Junior Achievement learning experiences show a significant understanding of economics and business concepts. These experiences help kids increase their employability in today’s competitive job market and learn to thrive in the global economy.

A recent survey of more than 800 high school juniors and seniors nationwide shows that 78% cited their parents as their main source of information for career guidance. The survey revealed that these parents had spent less than three hours over the previous few months discussing careers with their kids. A 2023 study shows that 75% of American teens aren’t confident about their understanding of essential financial concepts including credit, debt and taxes.

“We are thrilled to receive this grant, which reflects The Hubbell-Waterman Foundation’s commitment to education and empowering the next generation of leaders,” said Dougal Nelson, President & CEO of JA of the Heartland. “This funding will allow us to enhance our efforts in providing students with the knowledge and skills they need to succeed in an ever-changing world.”

The grant will help JA reach over 21,000 students in Scott and Rock Island counties during the 2023-2024 school year. These programs focus on financial literacy and help students gain a solid foundation for healthy money management skills.

