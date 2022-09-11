The results of this year’s Muscatine Community Survey show residents support neighborhood initiatives. Now the city is helping those who want to promote neighborhood activities or develop other projects that would build on community pride and develop connections in the south end of Muscatine.

The Grandview Neighborhood Grant Program was established earlier this year to help residents revitalize their neighborhoods in the Grandview Corridor. The program is funded with $50,000 in ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) funds. It covers neighborhoods from Hershey Avenue to the Mississippi River and from Carver Corner to the U.S. Highway 61 Bypass.

A total of $10,000 will be earmarked for Tier I Mini Grants for projects such as neighborhood cleanups, community gardens, community spaces such as benches and gardens and neighborhood events like picnics, outdoor movie nights, ice cream socials, a neighborhood tool library or food pantry and other projects that would build a sense of community. Individuals or groups can apply for up to $1,000 to help offset the costs for these projects.

Applications for the Tier I Mini Grants will be accepted through October 31, with one of the requirements being that the proposed project be completed within 90 days of the grant award. Grants will be awarded on a first come, first served basis. More details on the application process can be found by clicking here.

A total of $40,000 will be awarded in Tier II property improvement grants. Applicants may apply for up to $10,000 but there is a 50% match requirement for the grant. Proposed improvement projects must include at least four properties, must be on the property’s exterior and be visible from the street, such as facades, roofs, landscaping, windows, front entry doors, sidewalks, steps or retaining walls.

Applications for the Tier II Property Improvement Grants will be accepted between February 1 and April 30, 2023. Click here for more information on the Neighborhood Grants.