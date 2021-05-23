Grant provides van to Bethany for Children & Families

Bethany staff. from left, are Janea Jacobs, Ellen Nagle, Christine Hillbloom, and Jim Sanderlin with the 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan purchased with funds from the Morency Family Charitable Giving Fund at the Quad Cities Community Foundation. This van will be used to transport children in Bethany’s care throughout western Illinois.

Bethany for Children & Families has received a $150,000 gift from the Morency Family Charitable Giving Fund at the Quad Cities Community Foundation.

The charitable giving fund was started by Kathi and Steve Morency, and their son and daughter-in-law Ryan and Kylie Morency, to support opportunities and needs in the Quad Cities region important to their family, a news release says.

“With the support of the Community Foundation, we’ve really been able to learn more about what

Bethany needs to continue its mission of keeping children safe, strengthening families, and building a healthy community,” said Steve Morency. “Simply put, we believe that children in our community are often put into situations by no fault of their own—those kids are important to us. Through this gift, we hope that Bethany can continue to build upon the work they know is successful and reach more youth than ever before.”

The $150,000 grant will help the organization add a much-needed vehicle to a fleet of minivans used in Illinois child welfare services; serve under-insured and uninsured children with mental and behavioral health therapy in Iowa; and provide additional support to youth who age out of the Illinois foster care system.

“This is a transformative gift for our organization, and generosity Kathi and Steve, Kylie and Ryan have trusted us with will benefit many children and youth in the Quad Cities area,” said Jim Sanderlin, Bethany’s director of development and communication. “Bethany has depended on this community for over a century, and we’re so grateful for this meaningful investment in the lives of those we serve.”

Bethany for Children & Families is a private child welfare, mental health, community education and

social services provider for children and families in western Illinois and eastern Iowa. Offering 24

programs and services, Bethany serves more than 9,000 children and families in 14 counties annually. For more information, visit bethany-qc.org